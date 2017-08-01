Steelers' James Conner: Shoulder injury considered 'minor'
Conner, whose shoulder injury is deemed minor, is a candidate to return to practice later this week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Since he was drafted in the third round of this year's draft, Conner has missed time due to a hamstring strain and now a shoulder injury. Luckily, the latter isn't serious and should allow him to reclaim reps with the first team, assuming he's cleared for action in the near future and Le'Veon Bell's holdout continues. In the meantime, though, Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint are the most experienced running backs on the 90-man roster.
