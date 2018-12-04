Steelers' James Conner: Sidelined by ankle injury
An ankle sprain will cause Conner to miss Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, look for Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley to head the Steelers' Week 14 backfield, with Trey Edmunds in reserve.
