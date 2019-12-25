Steelers' James Conner: Sidelined Wednesday
Conner (quadriceps) didn't practicee Wednesday.
More on the running back's status Thursday, but coach Mike Tomlin previously noted that Conner Week 17 availability "is very much in question." If he's unable to go or limited Sunday against the Ravens, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte would handle added work out of the Steelers' backfield.
