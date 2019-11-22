Steelers' James Conner: Sidelined Week 12

Conner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner was knocked out of the Steelers' Week 11 loss at Cleveland after aggravating the AC joint injury in his right shoulder, which kept him sidelined at practice this week. While he takes a seat for the third time in four contests, some combination of Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Trey Edmunds will handle the reps out of the backfield.