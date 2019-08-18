Steelers' James Conner: Solid workload in preseason win
Conner rushed six times for 28 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
Conner was reasonably efficient with his limited opportunities while playing on the first four series before giving way to Jaylen Samuels. The third-year back is expected to take on another hefty workload this season, but the presence of both Samuels and rookie Benny Snell should help keep Conner fresh and set him up to potentially play all 16 games for the first time in his career. Conner may see another solid allotment of snaps if coach Mike Tomlin opts to treat the Sunday, Aug. 25 exhibition against the Titans as a dress rehearsal for his starting offense.
