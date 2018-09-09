Conner carried 31 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Browns. He also caught five of six targets for 57 yards and lost a fumble in the 21-21 tie.

Conner handled a massive workload in the continued absence of Le'Veon Bell, leading all players in touches and scrimmage yards while averaging 5.3 yards per touch. He scored his first career NFL touchdown on a four-yard rush in the second quarter and found the end zone again from 22 yards out in the third. Conner had limited experience prior to this season, but he immediately appears ready to handle a workhorse role for as long as his teammate holds out. His status as a key cog in an elite offense makes him an attractive fantasy option, with his next chance to contribute coming next week against the Chiefs.