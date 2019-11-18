Steelers' James Conner: Status in limbo

Conner's (shoulder) status is "up in the air" for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In his return last Thursday at Cleveland from a two-game absence, Conner aggravated the AC joint injury in his right shoulder, containing him to just 13 of 74 offensive snaps. According to Pelissero, Conner's injury isn't worse than it was previously, but his upcoming availability will depend on how he feels. The Steelers will take the practice field Wednesday, at which point we'll get a sense of Conner's health.