Steelers' James Conner: Status up in air for season finale
Coach Mike Tomlin called Conner's (quadriceps) status for Week 17 at Baltimore "very much in question," Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Conner has been unable to avoid the injury bug this season. At the moment, he's tending to a quad issue that he sustained on his final carry of Week 16, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. While the results of an MRI are unknown, Tomlin's comments aren't exactly encouraging for Conner's availability for the season finale. If he misses his sixth game of the campaign Sunday, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels again will be in line for more prominent roles out of the Steelers' backfield.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Gets quad checked out•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Exits game with thigh injury•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Resumes lead back role•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to action Sunday night•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Likely to share load in Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.