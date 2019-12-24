Steelers' James Conner: Status up in air for season finale

Coach Mike Tomlin called Conner's (quadriceps) status for Week 17 at Baltimore "very much in question," Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner has been unable to avoid the injury bug this season. At the moment, he's tending to a quad issue that he sustained on his final carry of Week 16, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. While the results of an MRI are unknown, Tomlin's comments aren't exactly encouraging for Conner's availability for the season finale. If he misses his sixth game of the campaign Sunday, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels again will be in line for more prominent roles out of the Steelers' backfield.