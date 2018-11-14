Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) didn't sign his franchise tender by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, ensuring Conner will remain the Steelers' starting running back going forward, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.

With Bell ineligible to play for the rest of the season, the Steelers will continue onward with Conner is the unquestioned lead running back. Through nine games, Conner has received 78 percent of the designed runs and 14 percent of the targets, marks that closely mimic Bell's -- 81 and 19 percent, respectively -- from a season ago, per Mike Clay of ESPN.com. The huge workload has translated to five games of 100-plus yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns, making Conner a weekly must-start no matter the matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....