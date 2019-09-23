Steelers' James Conner: Stifled by Niners
Conner carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards and caught four of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.
While Mason Rudolph was able to generate a couple of big plays late in his first career NFL start, for the most part the Niners defense got away with stacking the line and preventing Conner from building up any kind of momentum. Even so, the 43 rushing yards were actually a season high for the third-year RB, who's had a rough start to 2019 no matter who's been under center for Pittsburgh. Conner could have a better opportunity to get going in Week 4 against a Bengals defense that's been very vulnerable on the ground.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Plans to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Believes he will play in Week 3•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Optimism with regard to knee injury•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Getting tests on knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...