Conner carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards and caught four of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

While Mason Rudolph was able to generate a couple of big plays late in his first career NFL start, for the most part the Niners defense got away with stacking the line and preventing Conner from building up any kind of momentum. Even so, the 43 rushing yards were actually a season high for the third-year RB, who's had a rough start to 2019 no matter who's been under center for Pittsburgh. Conner could have a better opportunity to get going in Week 4 against a Bengals defense that's been very vulnerable on the ground.