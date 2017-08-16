Steelers' James Conner: Still buried on depth chart
Conner (shoulder) is listed fourth on the Steelers' latest depth chart, behind Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis and Terrell Watson, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.
Noticeably absent is starter Le'Veon Bell, who still hasn't signed his franchise tender. The preseason depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt, as Davis and Watson are squarely on the roster bubble, whereas Bell, Conner and Toussaint should all be safe. Conner and Toussaint are the real competitors for the top backup job, with a workload split the most likely scenario in the event of a Bell injury. The 2017 third-round pick fell behind early in training camp while nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, but he's been a full practice participant this week and should be ready for Sunday's preseason game against Atlanta.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Practices again Monday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: On track for second preseason game•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to practice in pads•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Has AC joint sprain•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Shoulder injury considered 'minor'•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Left shoulder issue•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...