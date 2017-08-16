Conner (shoulder) is listed fourth on the Steelers' latest depth chart, behind Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis and Terrell Watson, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.

Noticeably absent is starter Le'Veon Bell, who still hasn't signed his franchise tender. The preseason depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt, as Davis and Watson are squarely on the roster bubble, whereas Bell, Conner and Toussaint should all be safe. Conner and Toussaint are the real competitors for the top backup job, with a workload split the most likely scenario in the event of a Bell injury. The 2017 third-round pick fell behind early in training camp while nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, but he's been a full practice participant this week and should be ready for Sunday's preseason game against Atlanta.