Steelers' James Conner: Still no Bell
Conner's teammate, Le'Veon Bell, has yet to sign his franchise tender, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Conner logged the Steelers' first-team running back reps in training camp and the preseason and is thus in line to head the team's backfield until Bell returns to the mix. While this remains a fluid situation, Bell's absence from practice Monday puts Conner one step closer to either a start or a significant role Week 1.
