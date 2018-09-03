Conner's teammate, Le'Veon Bell, has yet to sign his franchise tender, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Conner logged the Steelers' first-team running back reps in training camp and the preseason and is thus in line to head the team's backfield until Bell returns to the mix. While this remains a fluid situation, Bell's absence from practice Monday puts Conner one step closer to either a start or a significant role Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories