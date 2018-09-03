Steelers' James Conner: Still no Le'Veon Bell
Conner's teammate, Le'Veon Bell, has yet to sign his franchise tender, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Conner logged the Steelers' first-team running back reps in training camp and the preseason and is thus in line to head the team's backfield until Bell returns to the mix. While this remains a fluid situation, Bell's absence from practice Monday puts Conner one step closer to either a start or a significant role in Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...