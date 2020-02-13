Steelers' James Conner: Still viewed as starter
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert still views Conner (quadriceps) as a starting running back, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "We hope James can regain it," Colbert said. "And, if he's healthy, there's no reason he shouldn't. We don't want to say we don't have a starting running back because we feel we do."
Colbert said Conner was a disappointment in 2019 but also acknowledged that the running back was one of the top players at his position the year prior. There were still some flashes of good form last season, namely a four-week stretch from late September to late October in which Conner produced 449 total yards and five touchdowns. His season-end mark of 4.0 yards per carry fell a half-yard shy of his 2019 number, but it was still better than what Benny Snell (3.9 YPC) and Jaylen Samuels (2.7 YPC) managed in the same broken offense. Conner is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2020, while Snell and Samuels both are signed beyond the upcoming season. There hasn't been any substantiative update on the quad injury that prevented Conner from playing Week 17.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not playing Week 17•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Status up in air for season finale•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Gets quad checked out•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Exits game with thigh injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...