Conner ran for just 18 yards on ten carries but caught six of six targets for 52 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

With Le'Veon Bell continuing his holdout, Conner assumed the starting running back role but struggled to get anything going on the ground. Despite the lackluster effort, he has likely shown enough to fend off fifth-round draft pick Jaylen Samuels as Bell's primary back-up, and is a potential handcuff in deep drafts.