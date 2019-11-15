Steelers' James Conner: Struggles before exiting early

Conner ran for 10 yards on five carries and caught one of two targets for six yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

Returning after missing the last two games Conner (shoulder) struggled to find room to run with seven of his 10 yards coming on one carry. He reinjured his shoulder in the first half and was unable to return. With 10 days before Pittsburgh's Week 12 game against Cincinnati fantasy owners will need to take a wait-and-see approach to Conner's availability. Although he ran for just 42 yards while splitting carries with Jaylen Samuels earlier this season against Cincinnati, Conner led the team with 83 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in that game. This is a good matchup for Conner or Samuels as Cincinnati's defense allows the third and fourth most fantasy points to opposing running backs in PPR and standard formats respectively.