Steelers' James Conner: Struggles before exiting early
Conner ran for 10 yards on five carries and caught one of two targets for six yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
Returning after missing the last two games Conner (shoulder) struggled to find room to run with seven of his 10 yards coming on one carry. He reinjured his shoulder in the first half and was unable to return. With 10 days before Pittsburgh's Week 12 game against Cincinnati fantasy owners will need to take a wait-and-see approach to Conner's availability. Although he ran for just 42 yards while splitting carries with Jaylen Samuels earlier this season against Cincinnati, Conner led the team with 83 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in that game. This is a good matchup for Conner or Samuels as Cincinnati's defense allows the third and fourth most fantasy points to opposing running backs in PPR and standard formats respectively.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Practices fully again Tuesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Listed as full participant Monday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Trending toward playing Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Out of commission Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...