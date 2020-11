Conner carried the ball nine times for 22 yards and caught both his targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Against what has been one of the worst defenses in the league, Conner and the entire Steelers offense came out flat, and Pittsburgh eventually got away from its running game in the second half while Ben Roethlisberger led a comeback. Conner will look for redemption in Week 10 against another soft front seven in the Bengals.