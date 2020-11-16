Conner carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards in Week 10 against the Bengals. He added two receptions for 12 yards.

Despite leading for the entirety of the game, Ben Roethlisberger threw 46 times and limited Conner's chances to make an impact. However, even when he had the ball in his hands, Conner was largely ineffective and limited to just 2.8 yards per carry. His longest rush of the day went for 16 yards, marking the third consecutive contest that Conner has failed to gain more than 20 yards on a single play. Hampering Conner's value even further is his limited involvement in the passing game, as he has surpassed 20 receiving yards just once on the season. He'll draw a matchup against the Jaguars in Week 11.