Conner was forced into an early exit from Sunday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review reports.

Conner missed most of Pittsburgh's offseason program while carrying a hamstring injury, and although he was able to put that behind him to impress during his opening days of training camp, he'll now have to overcome a shoulder issue before taking the field next. At the moment, it's unclear how long Conner's availability could be impacted by the ailment. Nonetheless, with Le'Veon Bell still not in camp, the rookie second-rounder will hope to return as soon as possible to steal more first-team reps.