Conner (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Conner -- who last suited up in Week 13 -- will give it a go Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll log as heavy a workload as he did prior to sustaining his ankle injury. With that in mind, Jaylen Samuels, who filled in well in place of Conner over the last couple of weeks, is available spell Conner when needed in both early-down and obvious passing situations. On the plus side, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that Conner "looked pretty fluid on a few cuts" when briefly testing out his ankle with a team trainer before Sunday's contest.

