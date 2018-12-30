Steelers' James Conner: Suits up Sunday
Conner (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Conner -- who last suited up in Week 13 -- will give it a go Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll log as heavy a workload as he did prior to sustaining his ankle injury. With that in mind, Jaylen Samuels, who filled in well in place of Conner over the last couple of weeks, is available spell Conner when needed in both early-down and obvious passing situations. On the plus side, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that Conner "looked pretty fluid on a few cuts" when briefly testing out his ankle with a team trainer before Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Appears on track to play•
-
Steelers' James Conner: True game-time decision•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Likely to play Week 17•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Game-time decision•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...