Conner suffered a groin injury at Sunday's practice, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

While the Steelers await the return of Le'Veon Bell, Conner is the veritable top running back in the Steel City. Conner proved as much in last Thursday's preseason matchup in Philadelphia, where he ran four times for 35 yards and hauled in a nine-yard reception. If Conner needs some time on the mend, rookie Jaylen Samuels is on hand to cover for him, with Fitzgerald Toussaint and Steven Ridley the next two in line.

More News
Our Latest Stories