Conner suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's game versus the Giants but the team believes he may return quickly, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner will be examined Tuesday to get a full picture of the extent of his issue, but the initial diagnosis seems favorable. Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels handled the backfield duties after Conner's early exit Monday and would be in line for extra work in Week 2 should Conner be unavailable. Before leaving, Conner finished with nine yards on six carries to go with two receptions for eight yards.