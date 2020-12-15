Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner is dealing with a quadriceps injury, Teresa reports.
A bout with COVID-19 forced Conner to sit out Weeks 12 and 13, and in his return to action this past Sunday in Buffalo he was second among Steelers running backs in offensive snap share (40 percent). Top honors went to Jaylen Samuels (47 percent), while Benny Snell (five percent) brought up the rear. Perhaps the combination of lingering effects of the illness along with the quad issue led to a poor showing for Conner, who eked out just 18 yards on his 10 carries and wasn't targeted. Tomlin noted all the injured Steelers likely will be limited early in the practice week, which begins for them Thursday with a Monday night game at Cincinnati on tap Week 15.
