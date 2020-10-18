Conner rushed 20 times for 101 yards and one touchdown in Week 6 against the Browns. He added one reception for one yard.

Conner dominated work out of the backfield and topped 20 carries for the first time this season. He continued to produce with that volume, finding the end zone for the fourth consecutive game and reaching 100 yards on the ground for the third time in his last four contests. Despite the strong performance, Conner didn't provide many breakaway runs, posting double-digit yards on a carry only three times. Even so, he's proven to be the workhorse for the Steelers and should see plenty of volume again in Week 7 against the Titans.