Steelers' James Conner: Totals 94 yards from scrimmage
Conner (ankle) ran for 64 yards on 14 carries and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
After missing the past three games due to an injury, Conner returned to his role as the primary rusher for the season finale. With Le'Veon Bell in a season-long holdout, Conner stepped up and finished up the 2018 season with 215 carries for 973 yards (4.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 55 catches (on 71 targets) for 497 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. He has two years remaining on his current contract -- and with Bell almost certainly playing for someone else next season -- Conner is a first-round selection in 2019 redraft fantasy leagues.
