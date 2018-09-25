Conner ran for 61 yards on 15 carries and caught five of six targets for 34 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

The second-year running back struggled get much of anything going early but finished with two big fourth quarter runs of 27 and 17 yards to help extend drives and preserve the win. He won't find it any easier in Week 4 against the Ravens, who are allowing just 83 yards per game to opposing running backs this season.