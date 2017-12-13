Conner ran for six yards on two carries during Sunday's 39-38 win over Baltimore.

Conner maintains his No. 2 role in Pittsburgh's offense, but the disparity is considerable. Le'Veon Bell racked up 80 touches to Conner's seven on Sunday. As a consequence, the rookie isn't as value as most No. 2 backs in the league. He's tallied five touches just once this season and hasn't topped 20 total yards in a game since Week 4.