Steelers' James Conner: Trending toward playing Thursday

The Steelers are optimistic Conner (shoulder) will be available to play in Thursday's game in Cleveland, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner's separated right shoulder has prevented him from playing in the Steelers' last two games, but the team believes that he'll be available in some capacity in Week 11 if he can avoid any setbacks on the health front within the next few days. Given the quick turnaround for the matchup with the Browns, Conner won't have much time in practice to prove his health, so he could be subject to a restricted workload if he gains clearance to play. His availability in any capacity would still be a welcome sight for the Steelers' ground game, which averaged a season-low 1.6 yards per carry (on 27 attempts) in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.