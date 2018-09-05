Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger noted Wednesday that he's preparing for the Steelers' Week 1 matchup with the Browns as though Conner will start at running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That's a logical approach, given that Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) has yet to sign his franchise tender with the team. With Bell still away from the team and just two practices remaining after Wednesday's session before the Steelers' season gets underway, the likelihood that Conner starts Week 1 continues to grow with each passing day. Expect Conner to handle the bulk of the backfield carries against the Browns, though he could cede some duties on passing downs to rookie Jaylen Samuels.