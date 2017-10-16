Conner ran twice for 14 yards in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.

Different day but the same story for Conner, who watched Le'Veon Bell total 191 yards from scrimmage. It's becoming harder to justify using a roster spot for Conner in anything other than dynasty formats, although patient fantasy owners could be rewarded if Bell, who is on pace for 357 carries, were to get hurt. It should be noted that Bell has never rushed more than 290 times in a season, and has played all 16 games just once in his first four years.