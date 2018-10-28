Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and caught three of his six targets for 66 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

Conner, whose fumble in Week 1 contributed to Cleveland's comeback that ended in a 21-21 tie, fumbled again on Pittsburgh's third possession of the game, but Roosevelt Nix recovered. After a slow first half Conner exploded for the bulk of his yards and the two scores. Conner faces a strong Baltimore defense in Week 9 that held him to 44 total yards from scrimmage, with just 19 yards on nine carries earlier this season.