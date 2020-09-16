Conner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
For his part, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com suggests that if he had to "bet on it right now," he would guess that Conner plays Sunday against the Broncos, despite suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the Steelers' season-opening win over the Giants. If, however, Conner's ankle injury sidelines or limits him Week 2, Benny Snell would be next up for touches out of the Steelers' backfield, with Jaylen Samuels in reserve as the top pass-catching option out of the backfield.