Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that he views Conner (ankle) as questionable for the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Tomlin noted that Conner's availability for the regular-season finale will hinge on the running back's participation in practices Wednesday through Friday. Conner was unable to log any on-field activity in practice at any point before Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Saints, resulting in him missing a third straight contest. If Conner fails to demonstrate meaningful progress within the next few days, Jaylen Samuels would again be positioned to lead the Pittsburgh backfield for another game.