Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Sunday
Conner (ankle) is not expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Conner is listed as doubtful, it appears likely the second-year running back will miss his second straight game with a troublesome mid-to-high ankle injury. Rapoport seemed to suggest Conner would be good to go in Week 16, but at least in the immediate future Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will once again split time in the Pittsburgh backfield. Samuels handled almost the entire load in Week 14 against the Raiders, carrying the ball 11 times for 28 yards while adding seven catches for 64 yards, but it was Ridley who scored the red zone touchdown and figures to reprise his goal line role against the Patriots.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Absent for another practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: No practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not ruled out for Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Conner: May be out through Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Dealing with ankle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...