Conner (ankle) is not expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Conner is listed as doubtful, it appears likely the second-year running back will miss his second straight game with a troublesome mid-to-high ankle injury. Rapoport seemed to suggest Conner would be good to go in Week 16, but at least in the immediate future Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will once again split time in the Pittsburgh backfield. Samuels handled almost the entire load in Week 14 against the Raiders, carrying the ball 11 times for 28 yards while adding seven catches for 64 yards, but it was Ridley who scored the red zone touchdown and figures to reprise his goal line role against the Patriots.