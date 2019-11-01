Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9

Conner (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Conner wasn't able to practice at any point this week after suffering an AC joint injury to his right shoulder in the Steelers' Monday night win over the Dolphins. Unless he unexpectedly makes significant progress leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Conner looks set to be sidelined for the first time all season. Backup Jaylen Samuels should step in for Conner as the starting running back and could be looking at a huge snap share with the third option on the depth chart, Benny Snell (knee), having already been ruled out.