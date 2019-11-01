Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9
Conner (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Conner wasn't able to practice at any point this week after suffering an AC joint injury to his right shoulder in the Steelers' Monday night win over the Dolphins. Unless he unexpectedly makes significant progress leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Conner looks set to be sidelined for the first time all season. Backup Jaylen Samuels should step in for Conner as the starting running back and could be looking at a huge snap share with the third option on the depth chart, Benny Snell (knee), having already been ruled out.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Missing practice again•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Likely to have practice reps capped•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Leaves with shoulder in sling•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Good to go•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...