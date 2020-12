The Steelers can activate Conner (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but he isn't expected to play in Monday's game against Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner was placed on the reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Nov. 28. The move set the stage for Benny Snell to lead the Steelers backfield this past Wednesday against the Ravens, resulting in 19 touches for 93 yards from scrimmage for the second-year back. Assuming Conner remains sidelined, Snell will earn another start.