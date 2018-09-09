Steelers' James Conner: Week 1 start on tap
Conner is in line to start at running back for the Steelers on Sunday in place of Le'Veon Bell, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are also on hand and could factor in on Sunday, but for however long Bell is away from the team, Conner is on track to head the Pittsburgh backfield. With Sunday's weather in Cleveland likely to include rain and some wind, the stage could be set for Conner to be busy in his anticipated starting assignment.
