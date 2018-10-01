Steelers' James Conner: Will start next two games
Conner will remain the Steelers' starting running back for at least two more games, at which point Le'Veon Bell (contract) dispute) is expected to report to the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Bell has stayed away from the Steelers as his franchise tag remains unsigned, but there appears to be a deadline for the running back to return to the team's facility. Once he does, there's little doubt the ground game will revolve around Bell, who has typically left little more than scraps for his backups. For the next two games, though, Conner will lead the backfield, which has so far equated to 81 touches through four contests.
