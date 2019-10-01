Steelers' James Conner: Will try to practice Wednesday
Conner (ankle) told Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh that he may be able to practice Wednesday.
Conner emerged from Monday's 27-3 win against the Bengals with an ankle injury, which he called "fine" while stating he doesn't have a tear. He'll continue to receive treatment this week, with his status at ensuing practices the thing to watch out for. Wednesday's injury report will provide the first indication of his Week 5 availability. Next up for work out of the Steelers' backfield is Jaylon Samuels, who racked up 18 touches for 83 yards and one TD while completing all three passes for 31 yards Monday.
