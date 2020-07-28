Conner intends to play this upcoming season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With fellow cancer survivor Marcus Cannon opting out of the 2020 season for New England, there's been some speculation about Conner doing the same in Pittsburgh. But the fourth-year pro intends to play out the final year of his rookie contract, potentially looking at a big payday next spring if he can pull off a repeat of his 2018 breakout. After missing six full games and the majority of two others last season, Conner took some time to let his body rest and then focused on a healthier lifestyle that he hopes will help him stay on the field. Pelissero reports the running back is in "phenomenal" shape as the Steelers prepare for the start of training camp.
