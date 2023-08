Daniels missed Thursday's preseason game with an undisclosed injury, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday that Daniels' is considered day-to-day, but didn't go into depth on what the injury actually is. The veteran guard came over from Chicago last offseason and started all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022. Expect the 25-year-old to be an integral part of Pittsburgh's offensive line ahead of the coming season.