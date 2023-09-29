Daniels (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The 26-year-old suffered a groin injury during Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the Raiders, and it seems as if the injury is more severe than the team originally thought. With Daniels missing time, backup lineman Nate Herbig is expected to get the nod at right guard this coming Sunday.