Daniels is dealing with a groin injury after Sunday night's 23-18 win over the Raiders, Nick Farabaugh of Steelersnow.com reports.

The 26-year-old spent four years with Chicago before coming over to Pittsburgh during the 2022 offseason, starting all 20 games that the Steelers have played since. Daniels' injury is expected to be minor and the team believes he'll be ready for Week 4's contest against Houston.