Steelers' James Harrison: Absent from injury report
Harrison (knee) was not listed on the Steelers' final injury report heading into Monday's game versus the Bengals.
Harrison did not practice Thursday or Friday, but logged a full workload Saturday. It looks like the team was just being cautious with the veteran in order to allow him time to recover before Monday's game. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role in Week 13.
