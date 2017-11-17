Steelers' James Harrison: Inactive Thursday
Harrison (back) is inactive for Thursday's contest against the Titans.
Harrison has only been active for four games this season, playing a total of 29 defensive snaps. The next opportunity for the 39-year-old veteran to return to action will come next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Will remain sidelined•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Records first sack this season•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...