Steelers' James Harrison: Inactive Week 4
Harrison is inactive due to illness for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harrison missed practice Friday due to his undisclosed illness, and he has yet to recover. His absence could lead to some extra snaps for Arthur Moats behind starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
