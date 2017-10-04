Steelers' James Harrison: Left off injury report
Harrison (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Harrison couldn't play against the Ravens in Week 4, but barring any setbacks, he'll be ready for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Still, he's playing second fiddle to T.J. Watt in the Steelers' linebackers unit, meaning he likely won't fetch enough snaps to be fantasy relevant.
