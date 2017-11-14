Steelers' James Harrison: Limited in practice Tuesday
Harrison (back) was limited in practice Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Harrison has missed the past two contests as he continues to nurse a back injury. The 39-year-old has only played in four contests this season due to various injuries so it seems unlikely the Steelers would rush him back for Thursday night's game unless he is completely healthy.
