Steelers' James Harrison: Practicing in full
Harrison (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Harrison, who's only appeared in four of 10 games this season, has been dealing with injuries on a weekly basis. Fortunately, he seems to be starting this week off on the right foot and looks to be on track to play Sunday night against the Packers.
